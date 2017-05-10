A primary school in a picturesque village is looking for a teacher, according to recruitment site Fish4Jobs.
Holme Junior and Infant School, at the top of the Holme Valley, has a vacancy .
The job advert reads: “The governors wish to appoint an enthusiastic and highly motivated classroom teacher to work in a mixed age class ranging from Year 3 to Year 6.
“Holme School is a unique and much loved village school, in a stunning setting on the edge of the Pennines.
“Working together we provide a stimulating and caring environment where pupils are valued and nurtured.”
According to the advert the ideal candidate is:
- ‘An exemplary practitioner who will set and achieve high standards’
- ‘Has excellent organisation, communication and interpersonal skills’
- ‘Is willing to contribute fully to the life of the school including extra-curricular activities’.