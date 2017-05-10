Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A primary school in a picturesque village is looking for a teacher, according to recruitment site Fish4Jobs.

Holme Junior and Infant School, at the top of the Holme Valley, has a vacancy .

The job advert reads: “The governors wish to appoint an enthusiastic and highly motivated classroom teacher to work in a mixed age class ranging from Year 3 to Year 6.

“Holme School is a unique and much loved village school, in a stunning setting on the edge of the Pennines.

“Working together we provide a stimulating and caring environment where pupils are valued and nurtured.”

According to the advert the ideal candidate is:

- ‘An exemplary practitioner who will set and achieve high standards’

- ‘Has excellent organisation, communication and interpersonal skills’

- ‘Is willing to contribute fully to the life of the school including extra-curricular activities’.

