Angry villagers, tired of seeing their idyllic surroundings blighted by illegally dumped rubbish, have spoken of the moment they confronted two fly-tipping suspects.

The couple confronted a pair of suspected tippers after allegedly spotting them tipping broken furniture and packaging onto land off Binn Lane, Marsden, on Saturday.

The countryside around Marsden is secluded but also near to a major route across the Pennines making it a blackspot for fly-tipping .

Realising the lane was a dead end the couple waited to confront the suspects as they made their inevitable way down the hill.

They photographed the suspect vehicle including its registration as well as the suspects.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said: “My husband said: ‘I’ve just seen what you’ve done. You go and clear it up.’

“One of the suspects got out of his car to confront my husband. My husband is fine with confronting people; he’s well-built and I wouldn’t mess with him.

“We were high up in a Land Rover and I think we were quite intimidating. I think the guy then thought better of it...

“They said they would clear it but then they sped off down Binn Lane like nutters.”

The incident has since been reported to the police and Kirklees Council.