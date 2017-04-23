Watch Paige sing to Ed Sheeran - before giving hi

Hundreds of people flocked to Marsden for the village’s 25th annual Cuckoo Day celebration.

They basked in some glorious sunshine as they took part in Saturday’s festivities.

Visitors young and old enjoyed the variety of activities on offer to commemorate the story of the villagers’ failed attempt to trap the bird, whose presence was said to signify the start of spring.

According to folklore the cuckoo escaped from the villagers who tried to build a tower around it to keep the good weather.

The fun kicked off on Friday evening with a Catch the Cuckoo Walk organised by the National Trust and a folk night staged at Marsden British Legion by Black Joak Folk Club

This was followed on the Saturday by a variety of events in and around Marsden Mechanics Hall, including a duck race, children’s rides, donkeys, an all-day craft fair, maypole and Morris dancing.

One of the highlights of the day was the colourful procession through the streets led by a massive cuckoo.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The crowds enjoyed entertainment provided by the likes of Frumptarn Guggen Band, the Bradshaw Mummers, Colne Valley Choir and Marsden Silver Prize Band.