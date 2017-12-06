The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lindley residents and business owners celebrated Christmas early with street performers and music from Lindley Infant School choir and a brass band.

The ‘Christmas Evening’ event took place along Lidget Street between 6pm and 9pm on Tuesday.

There were craft and food stalls and the shops stayed open late for Christmas shoppers.

The Nail Studio on Lidget Street was also turned into Santa’s grotto.

Lindley Community Group, a group set up to support local projects, worked with Love Lindley, a group of local businesses and residents, to organise the event.

Lidget Street was temporarily closed for vehicles between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.