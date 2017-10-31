Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A convoy of vintage lorries and wagons proved as popular as ever in Huddersfield.

The Huddersfield Transport Group’s annual Halloween vintage transport run brought around 60 vehicles to town.

They were displayed at Great Northern Street near the town centre before a procession up Manchester Road to the Carriage House on the moors above Marsden .

It was once a stopover for lorry drivers on the Pennine run. Long distance drivers would spend the night there in the days before the M62 was built.

Organiser John Murphy, who owns nine trucks and two vintage American cars, said: “It went very well. We had some people come from a long way away.

“The weather was good and there was no wind.

“Many people walked to the Auto Jumble, which happens every two months and always coincides with the Halloween run.

“All kinds of vehicles turned up - about 40 lorries and trucks, 15 to 20 cars and some motorbikes.

“A highlight for me was an ex-Huddersfield bus. I used to go on as a schoolkid in the 80s. It hadn’t been restored at all - not even painted - and it was fully original.”