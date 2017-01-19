Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Violent crime reported to police in Kirklees has risen by 33% in just 12 months.

But West Yorkshire Police say changes to the way figures are recorded is having an impact on the figures.

Home Office figures released by the Office of National Statistics yesterday show that violent crimes which caused injury in Kirklees went up from 3,195 in the 12 months to September 2015 to 5,308 by last September.

Violent offences which resulted in no injury increased from 3,472 offences to 5,308 in Kirklees in the 12 months up to September last year.

There were four homicides (murder or manslaughter) last year compared to six the year before.

In West Yorkshire overall crime has risen by 22% but police say the actual change is more like 4%.

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said the figures did not fully reflect the crucial work carried out by West Yorkshire’s police force.

He said West Yorkshire’s figures were not ‘markedly different’ from other metropolitan areas.

In a statement, he said: “West Yorkshire Police have been at the forefront of improving crime recording practises and have been praised by the Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) for their work.

“However these changes have, and will continue to have, an impact on the figures making them look disproportionately high until a new base level is achieved and other police forces reach the same standards.

“The real rise in overall crime within West Yorkshire is actually around 4% and I will ensure that West Yorkshire Police continue to ethically record crimes and carry out full analysis so the public and our partners can understand the true picture.”

“However crime statistics can only ever give an overview and are not reflective of the incredible effort West Yorkshire’s officers and staff put into keeping us all safe day in, day out.

“We have a range of complex and demanding priorities including cyber crime, child sexual exploitation and missing people that we are working tirelessly to combat.

“This crucial work is not fully reflected or captured in these figures.

“Government cuts of £140m plus the cost of over 2,000 police officers and staff since 2010 have made the situation increasingly challenging. However, I was able to set a budget last year to fund the recruitment of nearly 600 police officers this financial year and protect the current number of Police and Community Support Officers (PCSOs).”

He urged victims of crime to come forward to report any incidents and receive the help they need.

To report a crime to West Yorkshire Police call 101 or for more options visit the West Yorkshire Police website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/ClickB4UCall .

People can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.