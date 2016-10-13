Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff speaking in the House of Commons

A Kirklees MP has lifted the lid on how a private health firm increased its income from the NHS.

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff has revealed that contractor Virgin Care imposed a system of unnecessary “double appointments” to boost the terms of its contract.

Ms Sherriff said Virgin was charging the NHS £100 for consultations it had introduced after taking over the NHS dermatology service in West Yorkshire.

The service had previously allowed patients to receive minor surgery immediately if that was clinically recommended.

The Labour MP worked for the service before becoming an MP in 2015.

She said the system of double appointments had the effect of delaying this diagnosis by months for some patients, potentially increasing health risks for patients.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, she said Virgin were “boosting their profits at the expense of the taxpayer and patient safety.”

Addressing PM Theresa May, she asked: “Is this acceptable and, if not, what will she do about it?”

The Prime Minister refused to promise any action in response.

Ms Sherriff, who is a member of the health select committee, added: “Practices such as this are unethical, unsafe and unfair on everyone who relies on the NHS.

“Too often private providers like Virgin Care put profits before patients, and the Government needs to step in to protect the public interest.

“Sadly the Prime Minister failed to promise any action at all, leaving taxpayers and patients at risk.

“I will continue to expose the behaviour of Virgin Care in Parliament, and I urge other whistle-blowers to come forward.”