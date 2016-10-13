Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Virgin Care are boosting profits at the expense of patient safety, says Dewsbury MP

Paula Sherriff claims 'unethical practices' introduced to capitalise on NHS contract

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff speaking in the House of Commons

A Kirklees MP has lifted the lid on how a private health firm increased its income from the NHS.

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff has revealed that contractor Virgin Care imposed a system of unnecessary “double appointments” to boost the terms of its contract.

Ms Sherriff said Virgin was charging the NHS £100 for consultations it had introduced after taking over the NHS dermatology service in West Yorkshire.

The service had previously allowed patients to receive minor surgery immediately if that was clinically recommended.

The Labour MP worked for the service before becoming an MP in 2015.

She said the system of double appointments had the effect of delaying this diagnosis by months for some patients, potentially increasing health risks for patients.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, she said Virgin were “boosting their profits at the expense of the taxpayer and patient safety.”

Addressing PM Theresa May, she asked: “Is this acceptable and, if not, what will she do about it?”

The Prime Minister refused to promise any action in response.

Ms Sherriff, who is a member of the health select committee, added: “Practices such as this are unethical, unsafe and unfair on everyone who relies on the NHS.

“Too often private providers like Virgin Care put profits before patients, and the Government needs to step in to protect the public interest.

“Sadly the Prime Minister failed to promise any action at all, leaving taxpayers and patients at risk.

“I will continue to expose the behaviour of Virgin Care in Parliament, and I urge other whistle-blowers to come forward.”

Today's top stories

Could this be the job for you? New green belt homes closer Huddersfield's oldest pub? 'Wicked' peed all over victim's bed
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Killer clown craze is giving us a bad name, says Holmfirth clown

The former children's party entertainer says clowns are being perceived as dangerous

Previous Articles

Hands Off HRI: Campaigners take fight to save A&E to No 10

Hands Off HRI are taking their fight to 10 Downing Street

Follow our live coverage tomorrow when #HandsOffHRI takes battle to PM Theresa May and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt

Related Tags

In The News
Politics
People
Paula Sherriff
Theresa May
Organisations
NHS
Labour Party
Places
Kirklees
Dewsbury

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Network Rail is looking for apprentices
  1. Network Rail
    Network Rail is looking for apprentices — here's how to apply
  2. Honley
    Honley man stole sex toy... and then peed all over victim's bed
  3. Kirklees
    Kirklees Council Local Plan: Councillors agree blueprint for 31,000 homes
  4. Linthwaite
    Date set for funeral of Sair Inn legend Ron Crabtree
  5. Emley
    Driver flees scene after head-on crash near Emley leaves one man hurt

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent