Visitors left stranded on Alton Towers Smiler ride today

Thrill-seekers have been left stuck on a rollercoaster at Alton Towers which previously crashed, seriously injuring five people.

The theme park visitors were on the Smiler when there was a “temporary stoppage” but nobody was injured, a spokeswoman said.

The £18m ride at the Staffordshire attraction smashed into another carriage on June 2, 2015.

Five people were seriously injured in the incident. They included Lean Washington, who was with her boyfriend Huddersfield University student Joe Pugh. Leah, of Barnsley, had to have a leg amputated as a result of the crash while Joe suffered injuries to both legs.

An investigation found that a computer block stopping the ride because of a stationary car on the track had been over-ridden by staff, causing a full carriage to plough into the rear of the empty car.

Merlin Attractions Operations Ltd admitted a breach of health and safety rules over the incident.

In a statement following the latest incident, an Alton Towers spokeswoman said: “On Thursday, September 1, Alton Towers Resort stopped The Smiler to investigate claims a piece of debris that had fallen from a carriage.

“At no time were guests on the ride at any risk and all were safely removed from the ride promptly by staff in line with our comprehensive standard procedures.

“As the health and safety of our guests is our priority, the ride will remain closed whilst the Resort’s technical team investigate the matter.”

The theme park said there were 32 people on the ride when the incident happened.