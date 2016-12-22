Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 120 Network Rail workers will be giving up Christmas with their families to carry out vital upgrades to the railway in Leeds.

The improvements begin after the last service on Christmas Eve and the line will fully reopen before the first service on Wednesday, December 28. The upgrade will see the installation of two new sets of switches and crossings which are used to move trains from one track to another.

Once completed, the £2m upgrade will create a safer railway for passengers, as well as increasing the reliability of services passing through Leeds station.

Duty manager Rob Anthony said: “The work we are doing at Leeds over Christmas is really important. We’re renewing vital parts of the railway. If this work didn’t happen, speed restrictions would have to be imposed and passengers would face delays.”

Passengers are advised to check before they travel and can find a breakdown of how their journey may be affected by visiting nationalrail.co.uk/Christmas and following #ChristmasWorks on Twitter.

