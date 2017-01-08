Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you fancy looking after a lock then The Canal and River Trust has some volunteering vacancies for you.

Vacancies are available on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal at Marsden and on the Rochdale Canal, at Sowerby Bridge.

Local waterway manager David Baldacchino said: “Volunteer lock keepers do a fantastic job. They really are the friendly face of the Trust and boaters love them.

“The role involves talking to boaters, helping them through locks, telling them about the local area and the history of the canal.

“They play a vital role in keeping customers happy and the canals in good working order.

“Volunteer lock keepers can help with water management and waterway staff really value their input.

“Volunteers can be of any age as long as they’re reasonably fit and healthy, enjoy working outdoors and meeting new people.”

Volunteer lock keeper Mark McCumsekey said: “There are loads of letters from boaters complimenting us and saying how much they appreciate our help. We try and muck in and we’re not afraid of getting our hands dirty.”

Applications for the role (aged 18 or over) are now open with training and induction beginning in March.

For details visit the Canal and River Trust website.