Residents are being invited to get involved with a massive spring cleaning event in Lindley next year.

The national litter-picking campaign, launched by Keep Britain Tidy, takes place over the weekend of March 3 to 5.

It aims to build on the success of the national clean-up this year, which saw over 250,000 people helping to clean up their communities, helping to collect over 30,000 bags of rubbish.

And Lindley is getting in on the act with local people being urged to join in.

Lib Dem councillors Cahal Burke and Richard Eastwood have already pledged to get stuck in.

Clr Burke said: “We have participated in a number of regular clean-up days in Lindley over the years.

“But, being nationally co-ordinated, this campaign will encourage people in Lindley and elsewhere to feel part of something bigger.

“The campaign is all about people taking pride in where they live, making neighbourhoods cleaner and supporting positive community action.

“It will also get people together and is a real social thing to do.”

Organisers hope to get 500,000 people involved over the weekend in March.

The national clean-up weekend is being backed by a number of charities, including the RSPCA and Marine Conservation Society, as well as businesses like McDonald’s, Greggs and Costa.

The campaign is being supported by litter charities across the country, with thousands of school children, community groups and local authorities likely to get involved.

Keep Britain Tidy was formed nearly 60 years ago in response to the rise of a ‘throwaway culture’ in the UK.

In more recent decades, they have organised a number of high-profile campaigns, often promoted by celebrities.

Chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “The Great British Spring Clean is about getting all those people who care about their environment to take action.

“We know that more than 50% of people are concerned about the appearance of their local area and so we want them to feel that they can do something about it and they are not alone in caring.

“If 500,000 people help us pick litter for just two hours each that means that our country will benefit from one million hours of clean-up care.”

The councillors will be helping clean up parts of Lindley on Saturday, March 4 and are looking for people to join them.

This includes individuals and groups living in Mount, Salendine Nook, Birchencliffe, Oakes, Lindley, Quarmby, Marsh and Birkby.

To get involved email Clr Burke on Cahal.Burke@kirklees.gov.uk or Clr Eastwood on Richard.Eastwood@kirklees.gov.uk