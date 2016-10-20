The people of Batley and Spen go to the polls today to choose a new MP four months on from the shocking death of Jo Cox.

Labour candidate Tracy Brabin is being challenged by nine fringe politicians, many of which are from far-right groups.

The Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens and UKIP, all declined to field candidates out of respect for the killing of the former Labour MP in Birstall last June.

The other candidates are: Richard Edmonds – National Front, David Furness – British National Party, Therese Hirst – English Democrats, Jack Buckby – ‘No to terrorism, yes to Britain’, Waqas Ali Khan – Independent, Garry Kitchin – Independent, ANTI Corbyn – By-election Protest, Ankit Love – the One Love Party and Henry Edmund Burke Mayhew – Independent.

Rui Vieira/PA Wire There have been reports of election fraud in Kirklees

A count will be held overnight at Cathedral House in Huddersfield, beginning shortly after the polls close at 10pm.

A result is likely to be announced in the early hours of Friday.

Mrs Cox won the safe Labour seat in 2015 with a majority of more than 6,000.

The mother-of-two had been an MP for just over a year when she was shot and stabbed to death on June 16.

Thomas Mair, 53, of Birstall, is charged with her murder, grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an offensive weapon.

His trial is scheduled to begin on November 14.

A second by-election will be held today to find the successor for former Prime Minister David Cameron’s Witney seat.