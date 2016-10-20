Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night Save Huddersfield A&E

Batley and Spen by-election: Voters go to the polls to choose Jo Cox successor

Batley and Spen by-election takes place four months on from MP's killing

Yui Mok/PA Wire Jo Cox
Jo Cox

The people of Batley and Spen go to the polls today to choose a new MP four months on from the shocking death of Jo Cox.

Labour candidate Tracy Brabin is being challenged by nine fringe politicians, many of which are from far-right groups.

The Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens and UKIP, all declined to field candidates out of respect for the killing of the former Labour MP in Birstall last June.

The other candidates are: Richard Edmonds – National Front, David Furness – British National Party, Therese Hirst – English Democrats, Jack Buckby – ‘No to terrorism, yes to Britain’, Waqas Ali Khan – Independent, Garry Kitchin – Independent, ANTI Corbyn – By-election Protest, Ankit Love – the One Love Party and Henry Edmund Burke Mayhew – Independent.

Rui Vieira/PA Wire There have been reports of election fraud in Kirklees
There have been reports of election fraud in Kirklees

A count will be held overnight at Cathedral House in Huddersfield, beginning shortly after the polls close at 10pm.

A result is likely to be announced in the early hours of Friday.

Mrs Cox won the safe Labour seat in 2015 with a majority of more than 6,000.

The mother-of-two had been an MP for just over a year when she was shot and stabbed to death on June 16.

Batley bids tearful goodbye to beloved MP Jo Cox
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Thomas Mair, 53, of Birstall, is charged with her murder, grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an offensive weapon.

His trial is scheduled to begin on November 14.

A second by-election will be held today to find the successor for former Prime Minister David Cameron’s Witney seat.

Today's top stories

Great new food venue in town Latest on A&E closure plan Attack at family gathering Pound Man - The Return
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Live: Huddersfield breaking news, M62 and travel

What's happening in Huddersfield today? Follow our live updates

Previous Articles

Who are the candidates in the Batley and Spen by-election?

Host of far right politicians take on Labour following death of Jo Cox

Related Tags

In The News
Terrorism
Politics
People
Jo Cox
David Cameron
Organisations
Liberal Democrats
British National Party
Labour Party
Conservative Party
UK Independence Party
Places
Cathedral House
Huddersfield
Batley

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Hands off Huddersfield A&E
    Legal threat could derail Huddersfield A&E closure plan says Hands Off HRI
  2. Lindley
    Timothy Heaton head-butted estranged wife after accusing her of sending texts to another man
  3. Huddersfield
    WATCH: Take a look around the new-look Epicure Bar and Kitchen in Huddersfield
  4. West Yorkshire News
    What's being done about people drinking in St Peter's Gardens?
  5. Milnsbridge
    Wages clerk Vicky Knott stole £120,000 from Trojan Plastics - but will pay back just £13,000

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent