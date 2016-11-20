Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who has been missing twice since Thursday has been found again.

Denise Bristol, 38, of Holmfirth first vanished after going for a walk on Thursday at 8.30pm but was found by Holme Valley Mountain rescue Team on Friday afternoon.

She was being treated at Calderdale Royal Hospital for hypothermia but went missing from there on Saturday afternoon.

She had been seen entering Savile Park and that area was searched by Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team (CVSRT) and the West Yorkshire Police helicopter. Search team spokesman Tim Ingram said: “Midway through our 50th anniversary celebration service in Mytholmroyd, team members became aware of a missing persons appeal issued by West Yorkshire Police for Denise Bishop, a vulnerable 38-year-old female, who was reported missing from Calderdale Royal Hospital.

“Team members immediately noticed similarities to a recent missing person search in Holmfirth by Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team (HVMRT), where the female had been successfully found by that team on Friday but was hypothermic and in need of medical assistance at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. Subsequently the casualty had been transferred to Halifax for further treatment."

Tim added: “At 4pm yesterday (Saturday), West Yorkshire Police requested CVSRT assistance and our incident leaders also alerted HVMRT to the new search for the same female. Within the hour, 51 members from both teams had assembled and were deployed in and around the Savile Park area of Halifax. Earlier in the afternoon the missing female had been seen on CCTV entering the park.

“As darkness fell, the temperatures also fell below freezing and search efforts intensified into the night with CVSRT Search dog Pepper and Cheshire Search and Rescue dog Skye joining the search, as well as additional units from the police, the police helicopter and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. All areas of interest radiating out from the last confirmed sighting in Savile Park were thoroughly searched and cleared.

“The hospital grounds had already been searched earlier in the day by hospital security staff. However, a CVSRT fell party were tasked to search the hospital grounds again just in case the missing female had been wandering for a while and had returned to that location.

“At 8.30pm the missing female was successfully found by CVSRT in dense foliage at the rear of the hospital. She was alive but wet, cold and very confused.

“She was able to walk and was escorted indoors for medical assistance.”