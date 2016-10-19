A wages clerk who spun “a web of deceit” to cover taking £120,000 from her Huddersfield employers has assets of only £13,000 available to pay back from her ill-gotten gains.

Vicky Knott was jailed for two years in May after admitting 12 charges of fraud while working for Milnsbridge based Trojan Plastic.

Leeds Crown Court heard that for three years from January 2012 she had diverted sums of money into two of her own bank accounts and into a credit card account for her own use.

Until her offending came to light she had been considered a model employee and only months before had asked for and been given a pay rise.

Tony Kelbrick, prosecuting, told the sentencing hearing she had a position of trust in that she was entitled to make payment from the company’s bank accounts on her own authority without supervision or counter signature.

Trojan Plastics, Britannia Road, Milnsbridge.

That meant she was able to cover what she was doing in various ways such as creating false invoices from suppliers, pretending to pay wages to employees who did not exist or had left the company.

She also falsely recorded she had made forward payments to suppliers and took money from petty cash.

“In short she created a fairly comprehensive web of deceit to cover up her siphoning on money from the company for her own use.”

Mr Kelbrick said Knott claimed she had used most of the money paying debts and denied having a lavish lifestyle although she accepted spending some on an expensive holiday and making a deposit on a car.

The offences had impacted financially on the firm with everyone having to work extra hard to ensure the business kept going.

Lorraine Harris, representing Knott, said she had always been in financial difficulties since her time at university, where she only spent one year before leaving.

Vicky Knott leaves Kirklees Magistrates' Court

She had just been trying to keep her family life at home happy and had hoped initially to repay what she took but then found it snowballed. She realised that was foolish and misguided but found herself in a cycle of debt.

Knott, 40, of Long Lane, Clayton West, admitted 12 charges of fraud by abuse of position.

Jailing her in May, Recorder Ian Harris said “This offending was insidious and corrosive, your dishonesty struck at the root of the business. It is testimony to the business that it survived these losses.”

Knott appeared over the video link from prison to the same court on Wednesday when the Matthew Harding, representing the prosecution, said a proceeds of crime application had been agreed.

Her benefit from crime was £125,471.91 of which she has £13,105.36 available. Judge Neil Clark ordered that amount be confiscated and paid in compensation to Trojan Plastics.

He gave her four months to pay with six months in prison in default and warned her if she came into money in the future more could be sought.