Huddersfield Town’s first Premier League home game has caused a real headache for the organisers of Mirfield Show.

The match, against Newcastle on Sunday August 20, was originally scheduled for the day before, which would have been no problem. But it now clashes with the annual show.

Chairman Karen Bullivant said: “We’re really short of volunteers because many of our regular helpers are Huddersfield Town supporters and want to go to the match. The time of the game has also been changed to 1.30pm, which is the worst possible time for us. Our kick off for most of the activities is at 11am. ”

She’s now appealing for new helpers to come forward and is hoping that gate numbers at the show won’t be too badly affected.

“We’re appealing to the WAGS and football widowers to come forward and either help us or enjoy a great day out,” she added.

Mirfield Show is run entirely by volunteers and needs to raise a minimum of around £35,000 a year through sponsorship and ticketing in order to survive. In 2016 it was voted the Examiner’s People’s Choice Best Outdoor Event.

While Huddersfield’s rise into the Premier League has undoubtedly caused difficulties, show organisers will still be celebrating the team’s success and the usual scarecrow display will include both Town and Newcastle scarecrows.

If you can help save the show visit www.mirfieldshow.com for details of how to become a volunteer and the day’s events.