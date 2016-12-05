Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A third director of a troubled bed company has been disqualified from being a director.

Wajid Hussain has become the third of three directors of companies involved in selling of furniture under the ‘iSleep’ brand to be disqualified following an investigation by the Insolvency Service.

Fellow directors Shazam Hussain and Yaser Ali were both banned for nine years.

The brand, based at Mill Street East, Dewsbury, also traded from New Street in Huddersfield.

Official Receiver Ken Beasley said: “These companies traded with no due regard to their customers, leaving many significantly out of pocket and causing distress and anxiety. In addition, by selling unsafe furniture even after being notified that it was unsafe the directors of these companies showed no regard for the safety of their customers.

“The Insolvency Service has strong enforcement powers and we will not hesitate to use them to remove dishonest or reckless directors from the business environment as has been demonstrated in this case.”

It follows a hearing at Manchester District Registry which was told the companies failed to maintain, preserve and/or supply adequate accounting records for iSleep Ltd. Discrepancies in payments and not delivering pre-paid goods to customers were also noted.