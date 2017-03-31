Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major Huddersfield road badly affected by a serious water leak should be fully reopened again on Monday.

A burst main brought traffic chaos to Wakefield Road on Thursday morning, leaving the the road closed in both directions next to Ravensknowle Park.

It damaged the road surface in three places but one carriageway was back up and running by lunchtime.

Yorkshire Water is working closely with the Kirklees Highways to undertake resurfacing of the damaged road before it can be fully re-opened.

At the moment two of the inbound lanes are closed which is causing traffic delays.

Work is continuing over the weekend and it is hoped to reopen the road on Monday if all goes to plan.

Katie Earp, Streetworks Liaison Officer at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’d like to apologise for the traffic disruption this burst water pipe has caused. Our technicians have been working very hard with Kirklees Highways to repair the substantial damage caused to the road surface.”

Further areas of damage have shown up on the outbound carriageways which Yorkshire Water has agreed with Kirklees Highways to repair at a later date to ease traffic concerns.