Time is running out for Kirklees firms to apply for funding to boost workforce skills.

Some 178 businesses across Kirklees have already received funding of between £500 and £50,000 under the skills funding available from the Leeds City Region’s Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Companies can apply for funding to meet up to half the costs of a wide range of courses, including sales and marketing, leadership and management, administration, supervisory skills, project management, financial management, process and production improvement, human resources, industry-specific training, training on specific software, and even negotiation skills

The funding is available for businesses employing up to 250 people and work in a “priority” such as creative and digital, finance and business, hospitality and tourism, low carbon and construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics and medical technology.

Clr Peter McBride, Kirklees Cabinet member for Skills, said: “I would encourage businesses who are looking at upskilling their workforce to consider how this grant could be used to help them. A skilled workforce is essential for businesses to grow and successful local businesses are essential to the Kirklees economy.

The funding is only available until the March 31, 2017. Go to www.the-lep.com/for-business/skills-and-training/lep-skills-service/ or call 0113 3861910.