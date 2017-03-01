Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People wanting to become firefighters in West Yorkshire can apply from today.

Applications are open from March 1 until April 9 and it is expected that thousands of people from West Yorkshire and beyond will apply.

The campaign theme ‘Ordinary to Extraordinary’ captures the essence of who West Yorkshire firefighters are and who the service are looking for – ordinary people who do an extraordinary job.

WYFRS has a dedicated recruitment website which contains everything from information on entry requirements and the recruitment process to information about the organisation.

West Yorkshire Chief Fire Officer, John Roberts, said: “The role of a firefighter has changed considerably over the years, with prevention playing as much of a part as fire and rescue. If you join us, you will learn some incredible skills, work with some wonderful people and overcome obstacles you never thought possible.” Firefighter recruitment is always a competitive process, with an extremely high number of applicants.

Only the highest performing individuals at each part of the selection process can progress to the next stage and appointment is purely on merit.

The campaign can be followed on the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Facebook page facebook.com/westyorkshirefire or on Twitter @WYFRS