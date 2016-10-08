Login Register
Want to get fit for free? This could be just the thing for you!

Meltham town councillors are assessing plans for an outdoor gym

A town council is looking at ways to help people get fit for free.

And the idea being discussed by Meltham Town Council was sparked by a suggestion on social media.

Councillors are assessing plans for a unique outdoor gym for adults.

It would help adults get fit in the fresh air without the cost of monthly gym membership, or denting council coffers.

Clr Richard Noon, a Meltham town councillor, said: “When the annual parks inspection was taking place I tweeted to ask if anyone has suggestions to improve our parks and a few people tweeted back saying they’d like outdoor gym equipment for adults.

Meltham town councillor Richard Noon

“So we put it on the council agenda and it was discussed and fellow councillors agreed to explore it.

“We’d have to look at locations, specifications, how durable the equipment would be.

“And the council are wanting members of the public to have their say on where it should be, should it be in one location in the park, in the centre or spread out throughout the village?

“We’d also like to hear what pieces of gym equipment people would use.”

Funding would not come from council coffers but a committee would seek grants from sports or outside organisations.

Clr Noon added: “It shows that if people have good ideas we’ll consider them.”

A similar outdoor gym opened at the Leeds Road Sports Complex in Huddersfield in 2013 and at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury in 2008. Outdoor gyms have the same equipment you’re used to seeing in indoor gyms such as rowing, cycling and weight resistance machines.

Anyone with suggestions can email the clerk at melthamcouncil@btconnect.com or on twitter @hashtagmeltham

