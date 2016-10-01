Want to foster a refugee child? Find out how

Examiner readers have responded to a call to foster refugee children.

Several interested in taking in an unaccompanied child have already contacted the paper following our recent article .

In it, clr Graham Turner asked for people to get involved to help Kirklees Council find a temporary home for 69 children who have fled war torn and politically unstable countries such as Syria, other parts of the Middle East and North Africa .

At the moment, the council only has enough space for five children unless more people come forward.



Anyone who is considering fostering a refugee child should contact the council’s fostering service in the first instance.

They will then have to go through a rigorous but standard approval process which has several stages and can take up to six months to complete.

It starts with a home visit, where those interested will be able to ask more questions about fostering.

Those who still want to foster a child will then be invited to ‘skills to foster training’, where they will be able to meet experienced foster carers.

The council will also carry out background checks with the police, GPs, the council and community services. They will also ask for references from employers and those who know the applicant well.



Once complete, the council will then carry out an assessment, which includes around eight to ten home visits, before compiling a report.

This will then be shown to the fostering panel, who will invite the applicant to a meeting where they will make a recommendation on approval.

If successful, the applicant will be matched with a child according to their living situation.

The 69 children amounts to 0.7% of those the UK Home Office wants to find temporary homes for.

Across the UK there were 3,000 asylum applications from Unaccompanied Asylum Seeking Children in 2015, a 56% rise.

Today, the council’s cabinet members will be asked for approval to join the government-led scheme to take five children initially, and also take part in the Vulnerable Children’s Resettlement Programme which would see around 20 people in four or five families come to Kirklees.

Kirklees Labour member, Clr Graham Turner

Commenting on those who have expressed an interest in helping, Clr Turner said: “We welcome any help and it’s very cheering that people have come forward to do so.

“It proves that people in Kirklees recognise that these are people in need of our help.

“If enough people come forward we may be able to home more of the children.

“We are determined to do our bit. It does seem at the moment that some councils in the north are doing more than some of those down south.”