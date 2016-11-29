Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A TV show is hoping to help Huddersfield folk find love.

Channel 4 series First Dates has opened applications for contestants to appear on the hit reality TV show.

The show is filmed at the Paternoster Chop House restaurant in Central London, and features people on a blind date with someone they’ve never met before.

At the end of the date, the couples are interviewed together and asked whether they would like to see each other again.

The production company are now asking for future contestants and they ask people for their personal details, their hobbies and they also allow people to submit a photo and video of themselves.

People also have to sell themselves to the production company in no more than 250 words.

Click here To apply