It’s not the first thing most of us think about – how we want to be buried when we die.

Whether you favour a coffin or cremation the option to go ‘natural’ will soon be available for people using Kirklees Council facilities.

The council’s first natural burial ground has been given the green light by planners.

A private natural burial site has existed at Rose Hill in Birkby since 2005.

The ethos of natural burials is to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

Coffins must be biodegradable and headstones are generally banned.

The facility, set to be created adjacent to Liversedge Cemetery, will provide 1,000 natural burial plots, roughly 20 years worth of space.

The burial ground was approved despite being in the green belt as planner said it met the “very special circumstances” test.