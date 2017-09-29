Load mobile navigation
HuddersfieldBusted! Police raids across Huddersfield net £140k in illegal drugs - and 21 arrests
After three-day operation police warn dealers: 'We will come for you' as major crackdown continues
Yorkshire NewsThis is when armed police are allowed to shoot and where they aim on the body
Police do not have a shoot-to-kill policy according to force chiefs but shootings - like that of Yassar Yaqub - are often fatal.
Dewsbury District HospitalClubber downed 24 bottles of beer - then attacked a doctor
Bradley Thornton collapsed unconscious outside TBC in Batley
MilnsbridgeWoman facing prison for driving VW Scirocco with wrong licence plates on
Claire Guy, of Milnsbridge, was warned the offence is well above the custody threshold
DewsburyProlific robber grabbed cash from security guard ... and says he did it on the spur of the moment
The court heard Adam Lee Ramsden had done no pre-planning before grabbing the cash
Local NewsDrugs seized after raids across Huddersfield
MirfieldMayor of Mirfield to return to duties after no police action over allegations of assault
Clr Paul Blakeley seeks legal advice over libel
University of HuddersfieldThis temporary tattoo idea could improve the treatment of skin cancer patients
University of Huddersfield professor comes up with a great idea to help doctors
HalifaxMurder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in street
Police were called to Mixenden Road in Halifax and found a man with stab wounds
Royal MailWant a job with the Royal Mail at Christmas? Here's how you can apply
Hundreds of temporary jobs available to help sort and deliver the festive post
HuddersfieldWe try Huddersfield's 'WORST' Chinese takeaway to see if the dire Tripadvisor reviews are fair
This takeaway got 1.5 stars but was it really that terrible? We gave it a try.
Holmfirth'I’d always wanted a cafe - when I was a kid that was always the game I would play'
Student drop-out Meg Beever serves up success at Bloc cafe in Holmfirth
Huddersfield Town FCBetVictor: Elias Kachunga to earn Huddersfield Town a point against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend?
Jack Milner is back with his tips for Town's Premier League clash against Spurs this weekend
Top Stories
HuddersfieldPolice release pictures of drugs seized in raids across Huddersfield
Detectives warn that drugs and guns won't be tolerated on the streets
Yorkshire NewsStressed out nurses leave their shifts in tears
Royal College of Nursing reveals how patient care is suffering from lack of staff
Huddersfield Town PodcastLISTEN: Episode 15 of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town Podcast
'Ooh To Be A...' episode fifteen available now - subscribe via iTunes to never miss an episode!
DewsburyJudge lets prolific criminal to be at the birth of his first child
James Ramsden from Dewsbury given a 'one-off' chance
SportFEATURE: Brentford perfect case study to understand Town's academy restructuring
The west London club made similar changes last season, and have seen a positive impact since doing do
