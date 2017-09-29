huddersfieldexaminer
Home
News
West Yorkshire News
Royal Mail
News
Huddersfield
Busted! Police raids across Huddersfield net £140k in illegal drugs - and 21 arrests
After three-day operation police warn dealers: 'We will come for you' as major crackdown continues
Yorkshire News
This is when armed police are allowed to shoot and where they aim on the body
Police do not have a shoot-to-kill policy according to force chiefs but shootings - like that of Yassar Yaqub - are often fatal.
Dewsbury District Hospital
Clubber downed 24 bottles of beer - then attacked a doctor
Bradley Thornton collapsed unconscious outside TBC in Batley
Milnsbridge
Woman facing prison for driving VW Scirocco with wrong licence plates on
Claire Guy, of Milnsbridge, was warned the offence is well above the custody threshold
Dewsbury
Prolific robber grabbed cash from security guard ... and says he did it on the spur of the moment
The court heard Adam Lee Ramsden had done no pre-planning before grabbing the cash
Local News
Drugs seized after raids across Huddersfield
Mirfield
Mayor of Mirfield to return to duties after no police action over allegations of assault
Clr Paul Blakeley seeks legal advice over libel
University of Huddersfield
This temporary tattoo idea could improve the treatment of skin cancer patients
University of Huddersfield professor comes up with a great idea to help doctors
Halifax
Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in street
Police were called to Mixenden Road in Halifax and found a man with stab wounds
Royal Mail
Want a job with the Royal Mail at Christmas? Here's how you can apply
Hundreds of temporary jobs available to help sort and deliver the festive post
Huddersfield
Busted! Police raids across Huddersfield net £140k in illegal drugs - and 21 arrests
After three-day operation police warn dealers: 'We will come for you' as major crackdown continues
Huddersfield
We try Huddersfield's 'WORST' Chinese takeaway to see if the dire Tripadvisor reviews are fair
This takeaway got 1.5 stars but was it really that terrible? We gave it a try.
Yorkshire News
This is when armed police are allowed to shoot and where they aim on the body
Police do not have a shoot-to-kill policy according to force chiefs but shootings - like that of Yassar Yaqub - are often fatal.
Holmfirth
'I’d always wanted a cafe - when I was a kid that was always the game I would play'
Student drop-out Meg Beever serves up success at Bloc cafe in Holmfirth
Dewsbury District Hospital
Clubber downed 24 bottles of beer - then attacked a doctor
Bradley Thornton collapsed unconscious outside TBC in Batley
Huddersfield Town FC
BetVictor: Elias Kachunga to earn Huddersfield Town a point against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend?
Jack Milner is back with his tips for Town's Premier League clash against Spurs this weekend
Local News
Drugs seized after raids across Huddersfield
Mirfield
Mayor of Mirfield to return to duties after no police action over allegations of assault
Clr Paul Blakeley seeks legal advice over libel
University of Huddersfield
This temporary tattoo idea could improve the treatment of skin cancer patients
University of Huddersfield professor comes up with a great idea to help doctors
Halifax
Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in street
Police were called to Mixenden Road in Halifax and found a man with stab wounds
Huddersfield
Police release pictures of drugs seized in raids across Huddersfield
Detectives warn that drugs and guns won't be tolerated on the streets
Mirfield
Mayor of Mirfield to return to duties after no police action over allegations of assault
Clr Paul Blakeley seeks legal advice over libel
Halifax
Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in street
Police were called to Mixenden Road in Halifax and found a man with stab wounds
University of Huddersfield
This temporary tattoo idea could improve the treatment of skin cancer patients
University of Huddersfield professor comes up with a great idea to help doctors
Yorkshire News
Stressed out nurses leave their shifts in tears
Royal College of Nursing reveals how patient care is suffering from lack of staff
Huddersfield
Busted! Police raids across Huddersfield net £140k in illegal drugs - and 21 arrests
After three-day operation police warn dealers: 'We will come for you' as major crackdown continues
Dewsbury District Hospital
Clubber downed 24 bottles of beer - then attacked a doctor
Bradley Thornton collapsed unconscious outside TBC in Batley
Huddersfield Town Podcast
LISTEN: Episode 15 of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town Podcast
'Ooh To Be A...' episode fifteen available now - subscribe via iTunes to never miss an episode!
Dewsbury
Prolific robber grabbed cash from security guard ... and says he did it on the spur of the moment
The court heard Adam Lee Ramsden had done no pre-planning before grabbing the cash
Dewsbury
Judge lets prolific criminal to be at the birth of his first child
James Ramsden from Dewsbury given a 'one-off' chance
Sport
FEATURE: Brentford perfect case study to understand Town's academy restructuring
The west London club made similar changes last season, and have seen a positive impact since doing do
Huddersfield
We try Huddersfield's 'WORST' Chinese takeaway to see if the dire Tripadvisor reviews are fair
This takeaway got 1.5 stars but was it really that terrible? We gave it a try.
Huddersfield
Busted! Police raids across Huddersfield net £140k in illegal drugs - and 21 arrests
After three-day operation police warn dealers: 'We will come for you' as major crackdown continues
Yorkshire News
This is when armed police are allowed to shoot and where they aim on the body
Police do not have a shoot-to-kill policy according to force chiefs but shootings - like that of Yassar Yaqub - are often fatal.
Dewsbury District Hospital
Clubber downed 24 bottles of beer - then attacked a doctor
Bradley Thornton collapsed unconscious outside TBC in Batley
Milnsbridge
Woman facing prison for driving VW Scirocco with wrong licence plates on
Claire Guy, of Milnsbridge, was warned the offence is well above the custody threshold
Dewsbury
Prolific robber grabbed cash from security guard ... and says he did it on the spur of the moment
The court heard Adam Lee Ramsden had done no pre-planning before grabbing the cash
West Yorkshire Police
West Yorkshire Police shut down this house because it was such a crime hotspot
The occupants were making neighbours' lives a misery
Kirklees College
More details revealed on redevelopment plans for former Kirklees College site
Developers to consult Kirklees Council planners
Court In Brief
Court In Brief: Exposing genitals at Dunelm Mill and stealing meat and laundry detergent
Latest from the courtrooms
Dewsbury
Judge lets prolific criminal to be at the birth of his first child
James Ramsden from Dewsbury given a 'one-off' chance
Tour de Yorkshire
Host towns announced for Tour de Yorkshire 2018
Eight towns named for new-look four-day event
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
How Huddersfield Royal Infirmary is dealing with A&E doctor crisis
Chronic shortage of doctors opting to specialise in emergency medicine
Huddersfield Town FC
Huddersfield Town apologises to fans over replica kit delivery delays
Club caught out by response after promotion to Premier League
Honley
Horse-riders' near-misses spark petition for bridleway
Hundreds petition Myers Group for bridleway through Honley Woods
Huddersfield
Will this put Huddersfield on the international tourism map?
Visit Britain expected to give the town a big tourism boost
Crosland Moor
Girl left shaking in fear after rock hurled through mum's car window
Cash reward offered after yob attack in Linthwaite
Shelley
Drink-driver who crashed down an embankment told police: 'If this gets out I've got no job'
A witness could smell stale alcohol when he rushed to Nicholas Baxter's aid
Huddersfield
Robber forced assistant at Farmfoods to change fake £20 notes
Police want to trace customer who may have seen raider threaten assistant
David Brown
Tractors of all shapes, sizes and vintage hit the road for charity
More than 50 tractors took part in the second annual Calderdale Charity Tractor Run
Huddersfield town centre
Man jailed for being part of 'Huddersfield town centre nuisance drinkers' club'
Patrick Ryan wouldn't stop drinking in public so he left a judge with no choice
Colne Valley
End in sight for Colne Valley's much-loved Peter Brook Centre
Colne Valley High School confirms that outdoor activity centre's days are numbered
