Peoplecould soon move into a newly-closed Kirklees museum.

Kirklees Council is looking for ‘guardians’ to live in the former Dewsbury Museum.

Guardians will pay as little as £325 per month, inclusive of all bills, to live in the grade II listed building in Crow Nest Park.

It comes as the building opens its doors for a last hurrah on Saturday with a community event organised by the Friends of Dewsbury Park Mansion, who are trying to save it from permanent closure.

Jax Lovelock, of the group, said: “The building and museums staff will have moved all the items out of the building by the end of this week and they have allowed the Friends group to have this weekend in the building.

“The guardian scheme seems to us to be a ‘needs must’ idea. Someone living there will prevent damage and it going to rack and ruin.”

What is a guardian?

A property guardian lives in a property that would otherwise be empty to protect it from squatters, anti-social behaviour and damage.

Guardians must be aged over 21 and working part or full time, with no live in dependents or pets.

Applicants are vetted and costs include an application fee of £130, deposit of £350 plus ‘rent’ between £325 to £375 per month.

The property is unfurnished with a number of rooms and a communal kitchen and bathroom.

What happened to Dewsbury Museum?

Kirklees Council closed the museum on November 6 to save money.

It was the oldest of Kirklees’ museums. The park opened in September 1893 and the museum in 1896. Its artefacts are being moved into storage. Council officers are yet to decide if they will go on show elsewhere.

Kirklees has started gathering expressions of interest to take over the running of the buildings with a decision expected by spring next year. If there is no suitable offer, Kirklees could sell the building.

Who are the Friends of Dewsbury Park Mansion?

A group of volunteers have got together to save the building from permanent public closure.

On Saturday, December 10, from 12.20pm-4.30pm there will be an open day starting with a festival parade with giant Crows and a Nest from Callaloo Carnival Arts, Santa in a Classic Car who will also meet children in his grotto.

There’s also live music, dancing, carol singing, stalls, crafts, a Parkrun, plus a Christingle on the Mansion Terrace.

In return, the Friends are hoping the local community will support their asset transfer bid to take on the building. Otherwise it could be sold privately.