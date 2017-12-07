Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prominent buildings are being offered up for affordable rent in Kirklees by ‘property guardians’.

Dutch company, Ad Hoc is currently listing a number of empty properties around Huddersfield including a former school, care home and museum.

They say the idea is that people pay below market rent, which in turn protects properties from damage and squatters.

Many guardians say it helps them to save money so that they can get onto the property ladder, while others use it as a place to stay following a divorce or separation.

Renters aren’t classed as tenants and they don’t have the same security as private renters. If either party wants to terminate the agreement, they only need to serve 28 days’ notice.

Which properties are currently available?

Gomersal First School

The school which opened in 1912 and was once the thriving hub of village life but has been empty for more than three years when the school moved to new puropose-built premises on the same road.

It could help renters save some cash with rooms from £230 a month including water, gas,electricity and Council Tax.

Laurel Bank Nursing Home

Another property up for rent is the former Laurel Bank Nursing Home in Holdsworth Road offering rooms from a budget conscious £160 a month including bills.

The property description reads: “Rooms of various sizes, with modern luxury decor in this large detached former care home set in it’s own grounds in central Halifax.

“The house boasts a large communal kitchen area and large communal lounges.”

Dewsbury Museum

The former Dewsbury Museum in Crow Nest Park closed in November last year and has been offering rooms since then before a decision is made on the future of the building. The current rent is just £180.

Who can apply?

The properties are rented on a single occupancy room basis which rules out families although couples can apply and take two rooms.

Guardians must be aged over 21 and working part or full time, with no pets.

Most properties include shared living areas and communal kitchen.

All applications are subject to £130 application fee.

What are the duties of a Property Guardian?

There are no real duties, but you must live in the unit on a full-time basis, keep an eye on the property, keep it clean and tidy at all times, assist the owners if they need access, and report any maintenance problems.

For more information on Ad Hoc go to adhocproperty.co.uk