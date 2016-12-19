Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bidding war has started after a plot of land at one of the most desirable areas to live in Huddersfield went up for sale.

People who want to live on the picturesque Clayton Fields on the Edgerton-Birkby border face having to find a minimum of £150,000 just to have a chance of buying one of 41 plots.

At lunchtime on Monday ‘for sale’ signs finally went up at the site on Edgerton Road after an epic planning battle lasting 20 years.

Estate agents Simon Blyth who are marketing the site say anyone successfully bidding for a plot will then need to get a builder to construct them a detached house which will typically have four bedrooms.

Its website advertised the plots saying: “Once in a lifetime... Pick your own building plot on a beautiful site of 41 detached homes, Clayton fields, Off Queens Road, Edgerton.

“There are many reasons to submit a bid for one (or more) of these superb, good sized building plots. With a plot available that will suit most budgets and the opportunity to buy adjoining or multiple plots we offer these plots by the best and final bids method.

“All bids to be submitted by no later than 1pm on Thursday, February, 28 2017.

“With splendid surroundings, large open public spaces reaching up to Halifax Road and a short drive to the town centre and just a 10 minute drive to the M62 (Junction 24 Ainley Top).

“Rarely does such an opportunity come to the marketplace where those who wish to own a beautifully located family home can choose so many aspects of their future family home.

“Guide Price for bids: Best and final offers over £150,000 per plot.”

Property management company Prospect Estates and developers Paddico had to appeal to the highest court in the land – the Supreme Court – for permission to build homes on the eight-acre beauty spot which sits on a sloping bank of land at Queens Road between Edgerton and Birkby.

Local residents backed by Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman were furious that the land which has been used by walkers for generations and which, at one point, was designated a village green by the High Court, was being earmarked for development.

An action group was set up and a marathon legal battle began which was not settled until the Supreme Court’s decision in February 2014.

Even then it was not until the conclusion of further legal action in June 2015 that the way was paved for the building of 41 new detached homes.

A local resident, who has lived in the area since August 1998, said: “I hope that the 33 conditions that Kirklees put on the development will be adhered to.

“The Clayton Fields Action Group will be monitoring the situation over rights of way issues.”