Want to own a piece of Huddersfield Town's Leeds Road ground?

Fernando Lanni with the gates which used to be at the entrance to the Cowshed end at the old Leeds Road football ground

Historic gates salvaged from Huddersfield Town’s old Leeds Road ground will go under the hammer on Sunday.

The metal gates – one from the main entrance and the other from the Cowshed stand – will be sold at auction in Slaithwaite.

The gates are owned by lifelong Town fan Fernando Lanni, of Dalton, who is now ready to see them go to a good home.

Fernando, who is in poor health, had previously ‘sold’ the gates on internet auction site eBay but pulled out of the deal when he realised the buyer was a Leeds United fan.

Collin Hufton of Colne Valley Auctions

Fernando, who was given the gates by his dad Guiseppe after the demolition of the stadium in 1994, said he wanted the gates to go to a Town fan who would appreciate them.

“I’m sad to be selling them but it’s time for them to go,” he said. “But I still don’t want them to go to a Leeds fan!”

Fernando talking about the gates earlier this year

Fernando had put an asking price of £3,000 each or both for £5,000 but there were no other takers on eBay.

Now Fernando has sent the gates to Colne Valley Auctions in Britannia Road, Slaithwaite, but hasn’t set a reserve price.

Auctioneer Collin Hufton reckons the gates could raise between £1,500 and £3,000 despite their condition.

Looking towards The Cowshed at the old Leeds Road ground

“The gates are rough to say the least,” said Collin. “They are rusty and pitted but they are part of Huddersfield Town’s history and we expect plenty of interest from Town fans.

“To be honest I can’t see anyone else being interested but then you never know.”

Fernando’s father acquired the gates from a company carrying out the demolition of the Leeds Road ground.

The gates had been installed at his home but were taken down when he extended his house.

The auction starts at 1pm with viewing from 9am.