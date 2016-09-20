Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Want to own a piece of Huddersfield Town's Leeds Road ground?

  • Updated
  • By

Historic gates go under the hammer at Colne Valley Auctions

Fernando Lanni with the gates which used to be at the entrance to the Cowshed end at the old Leeds Road football ground
Fernando Lanni with the gates which used to be at the entrance to the Cowshed end at the old Leeds Road football ground

Historic gates salvaged from Huddersfield Town’s old Leeds Road ground will go under the hammer on Sunday.

The metal gates – one from the main entrance and the other from the Cowshed stand – will be sold at auction in Slaithwaite.

The gates are owned by lifelong Town fan Fernando Lanni, of Dalton, who is now ready to see them go to a good home.

Fernando, who is in poor health, had previously ‘sold’ the gates on internet auction site eBay but pulled out of the deal when he realised the buyer was a Leeds United fan.

Collin Hufton of Colne Valley Auctions
Collin Hufton of Colne Valley Auctions

Fernando, who was given the gates by his dad Guiseppe after the demolition of the stadium in 1994, said he wanted the gates to go to a Town fan who would appreciate them.

“I’m sad to be selling them but it’s time for them to go,” he said. “But I still don’t want them to go to a Leeds fan!”

Fernando talking about the gates earlier this year

Fernando Lanni selling historic Huddersfield Town Leeds Road gates
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Fernando had put an asking price of £3,000 each or both for £5,000 but there were no other takers on eBay.

Now Fernando has sent the gates to Colne Valley Auctions in Britannia Road, Slaithwaite, but hasn’t set a reserve price.

Auctioneer Collin Hufton reckons the gates could raise between £1,500 and £3,000 despite their condition.

Looking towards The Cowshed at the old Leeds Road ground
Looking towards The Cowshed at the old Leeds Road ground

“The gates are rough to say the least,” said Collin. “They are rusty and pitted but they are part of Huddersfield Town’s history and we expect plenty of interest from Town fans.

“To be honest I can’t see anyone else being interested but then you never know.”

Fernando’s father acquired the gates from a company carrying out the demolition of the Leeds Road ground.

The gates had been installed at his home but were taken down when he extended his house.

The auction starts at 1pm with viewing from 9am.

Today's top stories

Harsh treatment of widower Toys R Us opens in Kingsgate £4m loan for Kirklees Council Cruel conman jailed
1 of 4

Recently Published

Kirklees Council cabinet approve £4m loan to turn HD One ski slope dream "into a reality"

The ski slope proposed as part of the HD One project

The cabinet also approved transfer of ownership of Holmfirth Civic Hall to parish council

Previous Articles

I'd love Huddersfield Town to make Championship challenge says former promotion winner

Dick Krzywicki helped the club make the top flight in 1970

Related Tags

Places
Huddersfield
Slaithwaite
Dalton

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Rugby League
    Rugby League to get national museum - but not in its birthplace of Huddersfield!
  2. Kirklees Council
    Grieving widower told by Kirklees Council: 'Your wife left you' when she'd actually died
  3. Lindley Moor
    Enforced clean up suits eccentric Jake Mangel-Wurzel down to the ground
  4. Kirklees
    Sick thugs slash horses in field in Shepley
  5. Ask Examiner
    Ask Examiner: What is happening to the crumbling buildings in Longroyd Bridge?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent