Want to rent in Huddersfield? Here's what a deposit could cost you

People moving into rented property in Huddersfield have seen the cost of their deposit rise by hundreds of pounds.

The cost of securing rented accommodation in 96 towns and cities across England and Wales is revealed in the quarterly Tenancy Deposit Ratings published by the Deposit Protection Service (DPS).

When tenants move home they must usually pay their new landlords a deposit to insure against damage or other cost incurred while living at their new address. By law, landlords must protect this money with an authorised tenancy deposit protection scheme.

The DPS figures reveal that those renting a home with the HD postcode area between April and June, 2016, had to put down on average £632.16 as a deposit when moving in. That is 4.05% up on the figure of £607.58 for the previous quarter and 3.01% higher than the average of £613.68 for April to June, 2015.

The Huddersfield figure is 34%, or£338.32, cheaper than the national average of £970.48.

Average deposits for rented property in Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield – the three other West Yorkshire postcode areas covered in the quarterly ratings – stood at £638.65, £582.76 and £696.81 respectively.

The DPS figures also revealed the relative cost of renting locally compared to London – with HD postcode properties averaging a massive £1,166.95 or 64.86% less than those in the capital.

Julian Foster, managing director at The DPS, said: “Tenancy deposits give landlords peace of mind when they rent out property, but they are usually large sums and are often the most financially demanding aspect of moving house.

“Nevertheless, when landlords protect the money with The DPS, renters can also be assured that their money is safe throughout their tenancy and that they’ll have recourse to free, impartial adjudication if there is a dispute when they move out. “

The DPS has been entrusted with more than 3.2m deposits since it launched in 2007.”