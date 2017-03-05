Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council officials are looking for people to run a new ‘free school.’

Kirklees intends to build a 420 place primary school at Clare Hill playing fields behind Highfields Community Centre in Edgerton.

The land, off Cambridge Road, is currently owned by Greenhead College, who have confirmed they will sell a part of it if planning permission is approved in the next few months.

It is a government requirement that all new schools are so called ‘free schools’ – academies that aren’t run by the council.

This means the authority must now invite proposals from potential sponsors who wish to run the new primary.

Clr Masood Ahmed, Cabinet member for schools, said: “We are committed to improving the quality of education in our schools to give every child the best possible start.

“We have never faced greater financial pressures, but these proposals for a brand new school show we are putting children at the heart of what we do.

“Seeking applications from proposers to run a new primary academy school will support a community-wide approach.

“We always want to bring new expertise and energy to the school system.”

Members of the council’s Cabinet will discuss the proposals on Tuesday, March 7.