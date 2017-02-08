Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Welcome to Yorkshire is on the lookout for passionate and reliable volunteers to become Tour Makers at this year’s Tour de Yorkshire.

Tour Makers are the welcoming face of Yorkshire for the millions of spectators who travel to the county to witness the world’s best cyclists in action between April 28-30, and are deployed right along the race route.

As well as playing an important role in the race, being a Tour Maker gives people the chance to be close to the action and ensure the event passes off as smoothly and safely as possible.

Interested parties are asked to register online. Details will then be provided on five training sessions being held across the county. These sessions give Tour Makers all the information they need about the event, tutoring on their specific roles and an introduction to crowd management. Official Tour Maker uniforms will also be provided at all sessions.

This year’s event will pass through Kirklees. Stage three of the race is set to whizz through Mirfield, Waterloo, Farnley Tyas, Honley and Holmfirth, as riders start in Bradford and race to the finish line at Fox Valley in Sheffield on April 30.

Register your interest at letour.yorkshire.com/tour-makers before Friday, February 24.