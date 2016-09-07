Want to work as cabin crew? Ryanair are recruiting!

If you’ve ever fancied becoming a trolley dolly, you’re in luck!

Budget airline Ryanair is advertising hundreds of new cabin crew jobs to add to its 12,000 strong team to cope with the predicted growth in passenger numbers.

And there’s a chance for Huddersfield job seekers to land jobs at a recruitment day in Manchester this month.

To work as cabin crew for Ryanair you need to be able to swim at least 20m unaided, be able to deal with people in demanding situations and be friendly and outgoing with a lively personality.

If successful, you’d be on a three year fixed term contract with Crewlink, who supply cabin crew to Ryanair.

Shifts are five days on, three days off, and you can fly abroad on your days off.

If you do well in the role you can be promoted to customer service supervisor and manage a team of three cabin crew on each flight.

Wannabe cabin crew doing safety training

Recruitment days are held all over Europe every week - and the closest one to Huddersfield is in Manchester, on

Saturday, September 17 and Friday, October 14.

Successful applicants will be contacted within seven days of the recruitment event, and then invited to start Crewlink’s six week residential training course.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The course includes study materials, manuals, a cabin trainer, emergency training facilities, catering facilities and accommodation.

At the end of the course, trainees will be required to take a test - which 99% pass - and then it’s time to graduate where new members of staff are presented with a certificate, a uniform and working base.

Ryanair's graduating cabin crew

No previous cabin crew experience is required but applicants must be over 18 years of age to apply.

A Crewlink spokesman said: “Ryanair have recently announced their summer 2017 schedule for numerous European destinations with huge passenger growth projected.

“Crewlink will assist to meet this demand by recruiting hundreds of cabin crew over the coming weeks.

“We have always been impressed by applicants from the UK and are looking forward to the assessments days taking place across the country.”