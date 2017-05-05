Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wanted man was arrested on a plane bound for Ibiza moments before he was due to leave the country.

Police detained the 24-year-old Leeds man after stopping a plane on the runway at Leeds-Bradford Airport on Thursday.

Officers received information that the man – wanted for questioning over a robbery at a shop in Kirkstall, Leeds, and a burglary in Boston Spa, near Wetherby – was about to go on holiday to the Spanish island.

The man was interviewed and released from custody in the early hours of this morning pending further enquiries.

Chief Insp Ian Croft, of Leeds District Police, said: “Every day our officers are out looking for wanted suspects but it’s not often that we arrest someone as they are just about to fly off on their holidays.”