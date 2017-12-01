Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hungarian man convicted of human trafficking is thought to be on the run in West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for help in tracing wanted man Attila Foeldesi, 45, who is the subject of a European Arrest Warrant after he was found guilty of offences of human trafficking and theft in Hungary.

He is also known to use the name Foldesi.

He was sentenced to over five years in prison for the offences.

Officers in West Yorkshire have been conducting extensive enquiries to find him.

It is believed that Attila Foeldesi has been living in the Beeston area of Leeds but that he may have contacts across West Yorkshire.

Anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 13170561546.