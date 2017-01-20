Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A WANTED man arrested at Huddersfield Bus Station had drugs on him, a court heard.

Police were called to the premises on December 14 following reports that James Friedl was in the area. The 34-year-old was circulated as wanted after failing to attend court previously, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Following his arrest a small amount of amphetamines were found hidden in a cigarette box in his possession.

When asked about the substance Friedl, of Marina Terrace , Golcar, ireplied that it was “whizz” and meant for his own use.

He pleaded guilty to possession of the class B drug.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that his client had been addicted to drugs since his childhood. Friedl was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

He was fined £100 and his drugs will be forfeited and destroyed.