Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wanted man sprayed an officer in the face with his own CS spray and threatened another with a chocolate bar as he fled police on numerous occasions.

Shabaz Munir scaled fences and fled cross a railway line during one chase in Fartown on Sunday.

Kirklees magistrates jailed him for eight months after hearing about another incident where he threatened another officer with a Toblerone chocolate bar as he was caught during another failed escape bid.

The 35-year-old was circulated as wanted on several arrest warrants including missing his court hearing for theft from a car.

A police officer was on his bike in the Fartown area at around 11.30pm when he saw Munir walking towards him.

Munir tried to hide his face but was recognised due to bleeding from the bridge of his nose described by an earlier witness.

The officer followed Munir along the greenway at the rear of North Huddersfield Trust School getting off his bike to give chase.

This was made difficult by his protective motorcycle clothing and Munir headed towards a six-foot high metal fence backing onto the railway line.

He then scaled the fence as the officer tried to grab hold of him, shouting at him to stop as he was under arrest.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said: “He was wearing his motorcycle helmet with the visor up and glasses on.

“Munir reached down and began to scratch at his face, pulling his glasses off.”

The officer requested backup and, as Munir attempted to discard something on the ground, drew his CS spray and tried to use it.

This had no effect on Munir, of Jade Place in Fartown, who ran across the railway line and into a wooded area.

As Munir tried to climb a second metal fence, his clothing became caught on it and the officer pulled him off the fence and onto the ground.

He grabbed his CS spray and used this on the officer as he attempted to place him in handcuffs.

Mrs Jones said: “This instantly blinded and disorientated him and the officer felt the only way to control him was to strike him in the face.

“He felt a burning sensation in his left eye and was unable to see out of it for several minutes.”

During another incident on September 23 a female police officer chasing Munir near his home found him hiding in a garden.

He pushed her, causing her to stumble backwards before holding a Toblerone bar in his hand as if going to use it as a weapon.

Munir also admitted using a stolen credit card to purchase goods for four Huddersfield convenience stores to pay off a £8,000 drug debt.

And he pleaded guilty to theft from a parked car in Birkby, which he was linked to after leaving his DNA on a water bottle.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said that his client received “summary justice” as during his latest struggle with police as he suffered a broken nose and bruising all over his body.

Magistrates jailed Munir for a total of 32 weeks.