WATCH: How becoming a rapper helped this former marine beat PTSD

A former marine has turned rapper to beat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Craig Breen, 26, suffered psychological shock after serving for six months in Afghanistan and believes rap music saved his life.

Craig, who will play at Saturday’s Oxjam Huddersfield music festival, lost several friends while on the frontline and developed post traumatic stress disorder.

He initially turned to poetry after leaving the Marines in 2013 but now performs under the name Impulse.

“I could have killed myself were it not for my music,” said Craig, of Stainland.

“I was in the Marines for five and a half years. It was a crazy time of my life. I lost a lot of friends through fighting.

“That was a lot to deal with as such a young guy.

“It was driving me insane and decided I didn’t want to fire guns any more.”

After leaving, he started writing as a way to cope.

“In the Marines you tried to be unemotional,” said Craig. “We didn’t speak about things. You had to be tough.

“But when I came home I realised how much I had shut out.

“I went to the doctors and they referred me for counselling but I ended up waiting 12 months for that.

“I was struggling to cope but found poetry helped. I’d had a talent for it at school and it just helped me express myself.

“From there it just developed into rapping. I found it cathartic and therapeutic.”

Craig hopes his own experiences can help others struggling with mental health issues.

“I rap about my experiences in war, my feelings,” he said. “If one person listens to my music and it helps them then I know I’ve done something good.

“I just want to get a message across that you shouldn’t have to suffer. No problem should spiral into depression. There is help out there, you just have to find it.

“I’m never going to get over these traumatic events but I am learning how to use the memories to my advantage.”

Craig is set to release his first EP Misunderstood on December 1 and will play at Five Bar on Cross Church Street in Huddersfield at 3.45pm on Saturday.