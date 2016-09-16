A ward at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary closed due to an outbreak of scabies could re-open this weekend.

Ward 5 was shut to new admissions while staff and patients were treated for the contagious skin condition, caused by mites that burrow into the skin.

Scabies is usually caused through prolonged periods of skin-to-skin contact with an infected person.

All staff and patients were treated with skin cream and once the course of treatments were completed the ward was set to open to new patients.

A spokesman for Huddersfield and Calderdale NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said the ward was likely to re-open on Saturday or Sunday.

Medical director at the trust, David Birkenhead, previously said there had been a “small number” of cases and staff and patients were being treated as a precaution.