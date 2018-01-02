Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

DRIVERS are being warned of delays as roadworks are set to begin on a key road in Brighouse tomorrow (Wednesday).

Northern Gas Networks are beginning almost three weeks of work to upgrade the ageing gas distribution network on Huddersfield Road, Brighouse.

Warning signs have been put up at Fixby roundabout, at the Sun Inn lights in Rastrick, on Bradford Road in Brighouse and on Wakefield Road, near to the M62 Junction 25 warning of delays.

To complete the work the following traffic management measures are planned:

- Two-way temporary traffic signals for the duration of the works and will be manually operated between 7am and 7pm to ease traffic congestion.

- Two road closures on Lawson Road and Mill Royd Avenue at the junction of Huddersfield Road. Signed diversion routes will be in place for all motorists.

- The pelican crossing on Huddersfield Road in Brighouse will be temporarily suspended and an alternative crossing will be provided.

- All existing bus stops within the works will moved to a signposted location.

- Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

The project will begin on Wednesday, January 3 and is scheduled for completion on Monday, January 22.