Dog owners have been warned to be on their guard against a deadly disease following further confirmed cases.

The latest case of Alabama Rot claimed a dog’s life in Bournemouth, one of seven cases recently in England and Wales confirmed by Hampshire vets Anderson Moores, who are specialists on the disease.

To date there have been 10 confirmed cases within 50 miles of Huddersfield and a total of 94 cases in the UK and Ireland since 2012.

Alabama Rot causes damage to blood vessels of the skin and kidney. An early sign is redness, sores or swelling of the skin, particularly on paws or legs, but they can also be found elsewhere.

(Photo: Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists)

The disease can cause fatal kidney failure and signs include vomiting, reduced hunger and tiredness.

Only 15-20% of dogs survive the disease.

The breeds affected most include labradors, English springer spaniels, cocker spaniels, whippets, flatcoated retrievers, Hungarian vizlas and border collies.

However, any breed could be at risk.

The cause of Alabama Rot in dogs is still unknown, but it is thought that an environmental factor may trigger it. Vets say owners should consider washing any area of their dog which becomes wet or muddy on a walk, although it is not yet known if this is necessary or of any benefit.