Large numbers of mourners from Bradford are expected in Huddersfield tomorrow for the funeral of footballer Bobby Campbell.

The Huddersfield Town and Bradford City legend died last week aged 60.

His funeral will take place at Huddersfield Parish Church in the town centre at 1pm.

Kirklees Council is warning people there will be some disruption as coaches from Bradford are guided in to park.

A number of parking spaces on Lord Street and Great Northern Street will be reserved for the coaches.

Motorists that use those areas are being advised to look elsewhere.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson, said: “A large number of people will be paying their respects and it is expected that a number of coaches will be carrying mourners from Bradford into the centre of Huddersfield.

“In order to minimise disruption in the town centre, and provide mourners with easy access to the church, the council has arranged to reserve some parking spaces for the coaches.

“While the council is doing everything it can to reduce disruption in the town centre, motorists are advised to expect possible delays between 11am and 3pm.

“The council would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding in advance.“