The mother of a 14-week-old baby who suffocated after a big bow headband slipped over her nose is warning other parents about the popular accessory.

Her daughter is reported to have died as she lay in her carry cot.

The incident was posted on Facebook by Leanne Wilson on behalf of a friend.

The post, which says, “all new mums please be aware”, has been shared more than 80,000 times on Facebook.

It reads: “Putting this warning out for all mums who have wee babies and use the big bow headbands on them.

“My friend has sadly just lost her 14-week-old daughter whilst she thought she was sleeping in her carry cot after a long walk.

“When she came to check on her she had the bow headband down over her wee nose and mouth and wasn’t moving. She had passed away.

“Post mortem revealed death due to suffocation asphyxiation.

“She wanted me to share for other new mums the danger some of these baby fashion accessories can have.”

Leanne, from Glasgow, said her friend was ‘utterly devastated’ by the tragedy which happened after she left her baby Holly sleeping for ‘only 30 minutes whilst she showered and changed and forgot to remove her headband’.

The death follows recent controversy over the large JoJo bows which have become a craze among young girls.

The huge, brightly-coloured hair clips have become a must-have fashion accessory thanks to JoJo Siwa, a 13-year-old YouTube star and dancer in the US reality show Dance Moms.