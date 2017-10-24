Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers are working to track down a rare weapon used in a shooting that they say needs “removing from West Yorkshire’s streets”.

The automatic gun was used in a targeted shooting on a street in Bradford last week, where a round of ammunition - up to 20 shots - was fired at parked cars and a house.

Detectives investigating the shooting on Hill Top Road, Thornton, on Friday found the weapon used was considered “rare in the UK”.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said: “The use of such a weapon is rare in the UK and police are keen to locate this firearm so it can be removed from the streets of West Yorkshire.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the Bradford incident and remains in custody at this time.

A 21-year-old man who received a leg injury in the shooting was treated at hospital and later discharged.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Nick Wallen, said: “It is a concerning development that such a weapon has been used in a discharge in West Yorkshire and we are appealing to anyone who may have information about it to contact our officers so we can take it off the streets.

(Image: Google Street View)

"We have been working closely with the occupants of the address to establish why this has happened and are continuing to treat both matters as targeted attacks.

“We would also like to appeal to those who may have information but have not yet come forward to speak to our officers, so we can establish the circumstances for both of these discharges and identify further suspects.”

Police said it was the second shooting in Bradford that day with a later incident on Undercliffe Street.

Anyone with information on either of these discharges can contact the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team on 101, or report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”