Huddersfield Town’s racehorse Huddersfilly Town made it eighth time lucky by winning her first race on Thursday night.

The three-year-old, trained by Ivan Furtado near Doncaster, romped home on the all-weather at Chelmsford.

A 6-1 chance, the filly filled the pockets of backers, coming home at odds of 6-1.

The horse was bought by Town fan and professional gambler Richard Ward and syndicated to Town fans.

Richard, 36, of Cowcliffe, runs BGC Racing which has 41 horses in training, around 15 connected to football clubs.

Huddersfilly Town was one of the first horses Richard bought.

Despite a less than auspicious start to her racing career Richard never lost faith in her ability and on Thursday night he travelled south to see the filly win £3,000 in prizemoney.

Richard said: “Let’s not kid ourselves about it, the race was a pretty modest one but she is better than that level.

“I was so desperate for the horse to win more than any other. I’m a Town fan and I don’t think I’ll have a bigger winner, and I say that even though we’re hoping to have a runner at the Cheltenham Festival next year.

“It’s all down to Ivan as the trainer, the man is pure class.”

The win meant so much Richard admitted he was in tears afterwards.

“I’ve only cried twice this year, and the other time was when Town got promoted at Wembley,” he said.

Richard’s syndicate business received a huge boost earlier this year when a horse he bought for Leeds United fans – named Marchingontogether – won first time out.

The horse, bought for £800, was immediately snapped up by Qatari billionaire Sheikh Fahad al-Thani for a potentially “life-changing” sum.