Waste now being taken from smouldering Lockwood tip

Drone footage shot by Sky View Yorkshire of the former Hunter Group tip site at Lockwood

Waste will now be removed from a long-running tip fire in Huddersfield which is making life a misery for people living nearby – but the operation will take weeks.

Kirklees Council has confirmed it has been given permission from the Environment Agency to take steps to remove waste from the former Hunter Group waste site on Queens Mill Road, Lockwood.

This will mean firefighters will be able to get to the heart of the fire which they have so far struggled to douse due to the sheer amount of waste at the site – but it could be that when the waste is removed the fires will flare up again which it has done in recent days.

Sam Watt, landlady of the nearby Star Inn on Albert Street, said misery for people nearby just goes on and on.

“I’ve seen a couple of small skips leave the site but they’ve made no difference so far,” she said. “They were the size of skips you’d have on your drive.

“The smell is just horrendous. It beggars belief that Kirklees Council could ever have let it get to this stage and the drone images in the Examiner have shown the enormity of it all.

"People are feeling poorly and customers are not coming to the pub because of the smoke and the smell. One lady says she won’t come here because of her asthma and I have family and friends who won’t bring their babies near the place.

“The problem is when they start removing the waste and the oxygen then gets into the rest of the pile it will just keep flaring up again and again.”

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “All other avenues to tackle the fire have been explored and removing waste has been identified as the only viable option due to the site geography and high volume of waste on the site.

“The council will also remove the waste that was moved to the access road when they created an initial firebreak on August 19 to 21. The removal of the waste to get at the fire is expected to take a number of weeks and there is still a risk of further fires while the work is carried out.

"The cost of removing the waste is not known at this time but the council will look to recover all their costs.”

Kirklees Council continues to pursue legal action against the site operators and the court hearing will be on September 23.

The Environment Agency has suspended the permit and is pursuing the current director of the company over the breaches of permit conditions. Investigations are also continuing into the previous operators over past operations at the site.

Public Health England has reiterated its advice to those affected by smoke, saying: “Residents should stay indoors as much as possible and keep doors and windows closed.

"If you need to be outdoors you should avoid areas affected by smoke or ash if possible or limit the amount of time you spend in such areas.

“Motorists who have to travel through the smoke should keep car windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed.

“Like any working site there are hazards and hidden dangers on a waste site and should not be accessed by the public at any time.”

Anyone experiencing respiratory symptoms should contact their GP or ring NHS 111 for advice.

The Environment Agency will continue to assess the environmental impact of the fire on the local environment, including the risk of fire water discharge into nearby River Holme.