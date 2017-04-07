Eorl Crabtree learns how to cheerlead at Dalton S

A llama has given birth on a West Yorkshire farm.

New mum Linda, a Camelid, gave birth to a black and white cria on Cannon Hall Farm at Cawthorne, near Denby Dale, yesterday.

Farmer Roger Nicholson, who currently has his hands full on the busiest lambing night of the year, said the arrival was a shock.

The 73-year-old explained: “We are all running on empty tonight, but we’ll keep going.

“Llamas breed all year round and they stay pregnant for a whole year. It’s difficult to tell when they’re due as they don’t show their pregnancy easy and have very tight stomach muscles.

“We weren’t expecting it - it’s a complete surprise.”

Dad Nigel, a herdsire, is currently expecting crias with five other llamas on the farm.

Roger, who regularly broadcasts live on Facebook from the farm with his son Robert, said he will hold a competition on the social media platform to name the newborn, whose sex is still to be confirmed.

As reported yesterday, tonight’s Lambing Live event includes talks from shepherds, bottle-feeding demonstrations, tractor rides and sheep racing.