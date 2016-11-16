Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Schoolboy Noah McNeill is the star turn on a new charity track.

The five-year-old Birkby boy features on a single just released for the children’s charity WellChild.

His mum Jill Evans and Helen Shepherd, WellChild Nurse for Kirklees, also sing on the cover of Daniel Powter’s ‘Bad Day’. Chart topping band Scouting For Girls and X-Factor’s Josh Daniel also feature.

Noah has a lung condition and a ventilator to help his breathing.

Proud mum Jill said: “I’ve been involved with WellChild since Noah was born, he was in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital from birth to 10 months and WellChild facilitated in getting him home from hospital.

“They provided us with the support and training and medical equipment to allow Noah to return home, so it’s nice to support them back now.”

Noah, a pupil at St Joseph’s School in Dalton, is a big music lover and Jill said appearing on the track had “made his dream to be a popstar come true” - he appears in the video with his own little guitar.

Jill added: “The single is only 99p to download and raises awareness and funds for Wellchild which will help facilitate children getting home from hospital and help them thrive outside of the hospital environment.”

Bad Day featuring Scouting for Girls, Josh Daniel and the WellChild Nurse and Families Choir is available now on iTunes.