The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Look up to the sky on an evening and you might see the amazing sight of a murmuration of starlings.

Daniel Shaw captured this amazing video of thousands of birds whirling in the sky over Brighouse.

Performing something of an aerial show for onlookers, the starling flight displays are most common in autumn and winter when they tend to gather here in large numbers.

And if you want to see something similar, the starlings tend to gather before sunset, which tonight is 5.56pm.

Daniel, of Hove Edge, said: “The sight builds and the flock grows from about 45 minutes prior to sunset when they all drop within a short space of time to roost.

“It’s rather magical, a wonderful natural phenomenon.

“Unfortunately I don’t see it every day as I work over the other side of Leeds.

“I had heard about it and wanted to witness it.”

He even held off his weekly shop when he noticed small flocks of starlings passing overhead. He saw they joined with other flocks to put on a great display over Brighouse.

The RSPB said starlings group together to offer safety in numbers against predators, to keep warm and exchange information on good feeding areas and to gather over their roosting site.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Julian Brown's video of a huge starling murmuration Share this video Watch Next

Former Huddersfield man captured this amazing view of starlings inflight.

Julian Brown thinks its the biggest murmuration of starlings ever filmed unless, of course, you know different.

Julian now lives in Pickering, North Yorkshire.