This is the shocking moment a young women is punched in the face as a row descends into a mass brawl in a burger bar.

The video - which has gone viral on social media - shows a man and woman arguing in Burger Time in Huddersfield before another man taunts her and calls her a “Jeremy Kyle reject”.

The heated bust-up then erupts into violence as the woman lashes out and slaps the second man.

He continues to mock her before she stumbles as she tries to punch him.

Moments later the man retaliates and punches the woman.

Another woman then tries to intervene and the video shows her ending up on the floor with the man on top of her.

Several others then swoop in to try and break up the scuffle.

The brawl was captured on camera at the John William Street takeaway at 2.15am this morning (Thursday), and has since been shared on Facebook more than 2,000 times and seen by more than 200,000 people.

Tracey Storey commented on the clip saying: “That just shows how something that maybe wasn’t so bad can erupt into something much more serious”.

The Examiner has contacted West Yorkshire Police to see if the incident has been reported to officers.

Burger Time did not want to comment.