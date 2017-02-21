Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers in Huddersfield are no strangers to seeing the odd sheep on the side of the roads.

But what happens when they run out in front of you?

Grandfather Pip Males caught the startling moment he struck a sheep which ran in front of his car in Marsden – only for it to get up and run off unscathed.

Pip was driving along Carrs Road with his wife, two grandchildren and their friend when three sheep ran out, with his dashcam picking up the blink-and-ewe-miss-it moment.

Pip said it was a miracle none of them were killed. He was going to get out of the car to check before they “trotted off.”

Luckily, no-one was injured – apart from the sheep’s pride.

Pip said: “The last of the three sheep got hit by the front right of the car, it went down and ended up on its back, kicking its legs.

“I was convinced it was dead and that it was a final death shaking but it turned out that it was just trying to right itself.

“I did a quick check, everyone in the car was okay but before I got out of the car the sheep righted itself and trotted off after the other two.”